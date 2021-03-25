Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lifted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.7% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $62,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its position in Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $120.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

