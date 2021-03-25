Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.74 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will report sales of $3.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.93 billion and the lowest is $3.59 billion. Aptiv reported sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year sales of $15.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.20 billion to $15.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.67 billion to $17.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aptiv.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.77.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $576,344,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,186,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Aptiv by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after acquiring an additional 616,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aptiv by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,134,000 after acquiring an additional 613,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,162,000 after acquiring an additional 278,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $139.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $160.14.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.