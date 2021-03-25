ARAW (ARAW) Market Cap Tops $65,004.09

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One ARAW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ARAW has traded down 94.1% against the US dollar. ARAW has a total market cap of $65,004.09 and $37.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ARAW alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00025698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00049726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.75 or 0.00643342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00063642 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00024073 BTC.

ARAW Coin Profile

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

Buying and Selling ARAW

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.