Archer DAO Governance Token Achieves Market Cap of $8.62 Million (ARCH)

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Archer DAO Governance Token has a total market cap of $8.62 million and $700,524.00 worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001881 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00051743 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000291 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 93.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Profile

Archer DAO Governance Token (CRYPTO:ARCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,733,644 tokens. The official message board for Archer DAO Governance Token is medium.com/archer-dao . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official website is archerdao.io

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Archer DAO Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

