Ardor (ARDR) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $260.05 million and $18.25 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.72 or 0.00242262 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00013958 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00009263 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,990.58 or 0.03835908 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005114 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ardor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.