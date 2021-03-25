argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,921,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,633 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 10.40% of argenx worth $1,447,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of argenx by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARGX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on argenx from $311.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $421.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.65.

Shares of ARGX opened at $283.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.02 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $336.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.70. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $126.37 and a 52 week high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). On average, equities analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

