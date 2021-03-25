Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)’s share price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.80. 38,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,564,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $559.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.91.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.57 million. Arlo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 515 shares of company stock worth $4,162 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

