Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Bought by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the quarter. Assurant accounts for about 1.5% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of Assurant worth $11,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIZ. Truist lifted their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Assurant stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.79. 3,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.05. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $144.63.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

