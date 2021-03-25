ASTA Hits Market Capitalization of $27.09 Million (ASTA)

ASTA (CURRENCY:ASTA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One ASTA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0246 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ASTA has traded 4% lower against the dollar. ASTA has a total market cap of $27.09 million and approximately $9.48 million worth of ASTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $236.17 or 0.00450634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00057921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00170790 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.40 or 0.00760196 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00049382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00075366 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ASTA Profile

ASTA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,505,049 tokens. ASTA’s official website is www.astaplatform.com

Buying and Selling ASTA

