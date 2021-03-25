Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Trading Down 8%

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) traded down 8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 299 ($3.91) and last traded at GBX 301 ($3.93). 365,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 293,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 327 ($4.27).

The company has a market cap of £415.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 319.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 236.96.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile (LON:ATYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties, primarily copper in Europe. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

