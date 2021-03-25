Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) PT Raised to $110.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATO. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.93.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $95.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $79.48 and a 52-week high of $111.34.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2,520.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

