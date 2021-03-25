AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.31

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.31 and traded as high as C$29.55. AutoCanada shares last traded at C$28.27, with a volume of 101,815 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on ACQ. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$30.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.31. The stock has a market cap of C$769.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.55.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

