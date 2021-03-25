Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Boosted by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,586 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 4.4% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $33,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,886 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,561 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,856,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,200,000 after purchasing an additional 925,189 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,691,000 after purchasing an additional 886,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,368,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,888,000 after purchasing an additional 741,879 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.05. 54,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,954. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $116.49 and a one year high of $190.50. The stock has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,327 shares of company stock valued at $587,629. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

