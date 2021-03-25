AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of AutoNation worth $7,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after buying an additional 74,610 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after buying an additional 22,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $254,961.90. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $7,926,945.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,373 shares of company stock valued at $23,576,816. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

NYSE AN opened at $85.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

