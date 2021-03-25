Autonio (NIOX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $996,427.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular exchanges. Autonio has a total market cap of $16.54 million and approximately $996,427.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Autonio has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.46 or 0.00451920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00058213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.63 or 0.00173209 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.96 or 0.00785446 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00049749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00075273 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,102,881 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.