Avalanche 24-Hour Volume Reaches $254.80 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Avalanche has a market cap of $3.37 billion and approximately $254.80 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $26.38 or 0.00050893 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.65 or 0.00454649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00058292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.70 or 0.00176930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.72 or 0.00796282 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00075433 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Avalanche’s total supply is 381,983,309 coins and its circulating supply is 127,817,274 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

