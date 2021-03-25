AvalonBay Communities (AVB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB):

3/24/2021 – AvalonBay Communities was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

3/24/2021 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $200.00 to $206.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – AvalonBay Communities was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/22/2021 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $203.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $169.00 to $189.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $203.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – AvalonBay Communities was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $186.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – AvalonBay Communities was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – AvalonBay Communities was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

Shares of AVB traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.34. 645,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,307. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.01 and its 200-day moving average is $163.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.27 and a fifty-two week high of $195.46. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

