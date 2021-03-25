Aventus (AVT) Trading Up 40.5% Over Last 7 Days

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 79.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001139 BTC on exchanges. Aventus has a total market cap of $3.58 million and $385,625.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aventus has traded 40.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00025035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00050303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $330.56 or 0.00631765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00063326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00023928 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus (AVT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aventus is aventus.io

Buying and Selling Aventus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

