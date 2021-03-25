Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $316.66

Aviva plc (LON:AV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 316.66 ($4.14) and traded as high as GBX 397.75 ($5.20). Aviva shares last traded at GBX 397.70 ($5.20), with a volume of 8,566,188 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aviva to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 383 ($5.00) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aviva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 384.10 ($5.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 368.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 316.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a yield of 3.65%. Aviva’s payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

In other Aviva news, insider Patrick Flynn purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 388 ($5.07) per share, for a total transaction of £38,800 ($50,692.45). Also, insider Jim McConville purchased 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of £50,034.65 ($65,370.59). Insiders acquired a total of 30,285 shares of company stock valued at $11,382,169 over the last ninety days.

About Aviva (LON:AV)

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

