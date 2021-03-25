Axis DeFi (AXIS) Trading Up 65% Over Last 7 Days

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded up 38.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Axis DeFi token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC on exchanges. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $43,221.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axis DeFi has traded up 65% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00025459 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00049269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.91 or 0.00640931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00063789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00024208 BTC.

Axis DeFi Token Profile

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Axis DeFi Token Trading

