AXPR (AXPR) Reaches Market Cap of $4.25 Million

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 25th. One AXPR coin can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AXPR has traded up 19% against the dollar. AXPR has a total market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $36,193.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00025698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00049726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.75 or 0.00643342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00063642 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00024073 BTC.

AXPR Profile

AXPR (AXPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

