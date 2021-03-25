Badger DAO (BADGER) Achieves Market Cap of $293.40 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for $35.06 or 0.00066975 BTC on popular exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $293.40 million and approximately $58.72 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $240.97 or 0.00460360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00058687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.70 or 0.00179004 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.43 or 0.00793667 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00051484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00076121 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,369,340 tokens. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

