BAE Systems (LON:BA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $492.33

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 492.33 ($6.43) and traded as high as GBX 501 ($6.55). BAE Systems shares last traded at GBX 500 ($6.53), with a volume of 7,714,625 shares traded.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.41) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 596.56 ($7.79).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.75. The stock has a market cap of £16.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 486.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 492.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

BAE Systems Company Profile (LON:BA)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

