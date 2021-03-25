Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares were down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $220.96 and last traded at $221.11. Approximately 428,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,016,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.19.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Get Baidu alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.41. The company has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,749,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,757,001,000 after acquiring an additional 206,346 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Baidu by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,056,956,000 after acquiring an additional 138,741 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 22,678.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Baidu by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,955 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.