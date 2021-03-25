Banano Price Tops $0.0098 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. Banano has a total market capitalization of $11.87 million and $79,700.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Banano has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $240.95 or 0.00459135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00058164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00025024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00048748 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.46 or 0.00178093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Banano Profile

BAN is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,454,067 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,351,183 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

