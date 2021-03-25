Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) were down 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.83 and last traded at $34.39. Approximately 47,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,259,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BZUN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. CICC Research lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Baozun by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 17,882 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Baozun by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 27,371 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Baozun by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Baozun by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Baozun by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

