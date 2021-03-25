Barclays Increases Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $145.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.27% from the company’s previous close.

DRI has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $137.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.97.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $133.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of -139.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $147.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $138,877,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,161,000 after purchasing an additional 558,916 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 719.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 499,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $25,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.