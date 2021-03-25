Base Protocol (BASE) Hits Market Cap of $3.51 Million

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 17.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Base Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00003379 BTC on exchanges. Base Protocol has a market cap of $3.51 million and $1.56 million worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.26 or 0.00461055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00058466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.76 or 0.00178749 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.56 or 0.00795023 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00051496 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00076360 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol’s total supply is 2,915,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,159 tokens. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

Base Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.