BeatzCoin (BTZC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $32,123.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $32,123.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000454 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000534 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 196.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00038561 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,235,783,178 tokens. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

