Beaxy 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,899.00 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and $10,899.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00025209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00048847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $338.61 or 0.00642989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00063678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00023943 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

Beaxy is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

