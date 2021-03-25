Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Shares Down 0.5%

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.28 and last traded at $21.86. Approximately 460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32.

About Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY)

Benesse Holdings, Inc provides educational, senior nursing care, and childcare services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Education, Global Kodomo Challenge, Nursing Care and Childcare, and Berlitz. The Domestic Education segment engages in the correspondence course business, school and teacher support business, cram and prep school business, English language classes for children business, and other businesses for primary school students to high school students.

