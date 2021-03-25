Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Holdings Lowered by Jacobs Asset Management LLC

Jacobs Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 327,556 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Hills Bancorp comprises 2.3% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 210.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,188 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,526 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,526 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 62,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 178,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 122,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHLB stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.00. 12,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,281. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $24.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.10 million. Research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

