Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.03

Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.03 and traded as high as $5.71. Berry shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 266,559 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Berry from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $446.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.94.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Berry had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $61.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 267.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Berry in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

