Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Insider Allison Peterson Sells 1,898 Shares

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $225,918.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,194.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,250,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,744. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.71 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.27 and its 200 day moving average is $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,926,558,000 after acquiring an additional 524,280 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,535 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $355,409,000 after purchasing an additional 239,631 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,270,828 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $326,396,000 after purchasing an additional 41,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

