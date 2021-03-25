BetProtocol (BEPRO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.23 Million

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One BetProtocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00025218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00048870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $338.33 or 0.00642790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00063673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00023946 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol . The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

