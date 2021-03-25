Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.47. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$13.33, with a volume of 2,700 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

