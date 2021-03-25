Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,102.43

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,102.43 ($14.40) and traded as high as GBX 1,116 ($14.58). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,106 ($14.45), with a volume of 159,458 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,115 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,102.43. The stock has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.11.

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider James Gibson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,165 ($15.22), for a total transaction of £1,165,000 ($1,522,079.96).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

