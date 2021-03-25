BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt Sells 10,000 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $542,700.00.

Brian Singh Dhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $691,900.00.

NASDAQ:BIGC traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.58. 1,352,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,085. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 201,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after buying an additional 93,025 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BIGC shares. KeyCorp raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.90.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

