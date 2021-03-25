Bill Korn Sells 12,700 Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) CFO Bill Korn sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $348,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,800 shares in the company, valued at $323,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MTBC traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 168,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,187. The company has a market cap of $121.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. CareCloud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that CareCloud, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTBC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in CareCloud during the third quarter valued at $3,276,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in CareCloud by 147.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 166,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in CareCloud by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 27,795 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in CareCloud during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

MTBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

