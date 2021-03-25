Binance Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.37 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $239.26 or 0.00461055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Coin has a market cap of $36.97 billion and approximately $2.37 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00058466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.76 or 0.00178749 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.56 or 0.00795023 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00051496 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00076360 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Binance Coin’s genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here

