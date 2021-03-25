Binance USD (BUSD) Hits Market Cap of $3.26 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC on exchanges. Binance USD has a market cap of $3.26 billion and $5.38 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00023599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00049264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.50 or 0.00630321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00063251 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00023782 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 3,254,714,572 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.