Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.64

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.64 and traded as high as $6.95. Bio-Path shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 322,498 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BPTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital started coverage on Bio-Path in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.02.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.21. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.48% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

