Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stock Position Boosted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.05% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $9,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $559.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $597.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $573.21. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $320.30 and a 52 week high of $689.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $789.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

