Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Shares Down 6.7%

Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.30.

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bionik Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1,419.25% and a negative return on equity of 75.01%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, engages in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion ARM that allows clinicians to deliver sensor motor therapy to the shoulder and elbow to develop new neural pathways; InMotion ARM/HAND for therapy involving reaching with grasp and release movements, and individual hand movements; and InMotion WRIST, a rehabilitation device that enables clinicians to deliver optimum intensive sensor motor wrist and forearm therapy to patients with neurological conditions.

