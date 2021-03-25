Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Trading Up 0.4%

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 102,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 147,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

Biotricity, Inc, medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

