Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Trading Down 11.1%

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) shares traded down 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18.

About Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT)

Bioxytran, Inc, an early stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of various therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead pharmaceutical drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for the treatment of patients with ischemia of the brain resulting from a stroke or the blockage of the blood vessels to the brain.

