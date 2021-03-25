BitBall Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $737,323.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,160.33 or 1.00514526 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00033226 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00011708 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00074821 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001344 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003383 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

