Bitcloud Market Cap Tops $300,831.15 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $300,831.15 and $60.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,135.04 or 1.00072914 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00033048 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00011593 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.30 or 0.00365273 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.91 or 0.00283913 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.96 or 0.00715896 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00075229 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,106,449 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

