Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Reaches $199.94 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Bitcoin Diamond token can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002041 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $199.94 million and $4.96 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000282 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000318 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00015721 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 98.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

