Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Hits $32.89 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $576.12 million and approximately $117.29 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $32.89 or 0.00063389 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.48 or 0.00239885 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00089386 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

